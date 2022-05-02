Police launch manhunt for girl in viral sex-with-dog video

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a manhunt for a lady seen having sex with a dog in a viral TikTok video.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said posting bestial-natured videos online won’t be tolerated.

Adejobi also vowed that the police would apprehend the lady in the viral video.

In a statement to journalists on Sunday night, the FPRO said, “I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online. We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these ladies. We need to fish them out please. Thanks.”

Commenting specifically on action of the lady setting the Internet ablaze, Adejobi said, “We will get her.”

A light-skinned lady in a trending video had earlier claimed she was paid a lump sum (about N1.5m) to sleep with the dog.

The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria but the exact location could not immediately be verified.

According to lawyers, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal and that the act attracts up to 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.

