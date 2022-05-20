Police launch manhunt for driver who kidnaped police officer

The Nigeria Police Force has stated that the man seen in the viral video driving off with a police officer is now a suspect for kidnap.

It will be recalled that a police officer was seen crying out for help in a viral video, urging the driver to stop the car while trying to wrestle with him on the steering wheels.

According to the Lagos State Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, an investigation has commenced to find the identity of the driver and police officer.

He wrote via his official Twitter page, “Irrespective, I repeat, irrespective of whatever the police officer must have done (un)professionally, kidnapping anyone, especially a law enforcement officer on duty, is a felony. This man is already a suspect. Investigation has commenced.”

