Police intercept 2 buses loaded with live cartridges in Lagos

Police officers attached to the Ikorodu Division in Lagos State have intercepted two commercial buses loaded with a large cache of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles, and some personal effects.

They were intercepted at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State, the spokesman of the state’s police command Benjamin Hundeyin said in a statement on Saturday.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, Tukur Abdullah ‘m’ aged 35, Muazu Telim ‘m’ aged 50, and Dahiru Idris ‘m’ aged 36 were on their way to Katsina State,” Hundeyin added.

“The suspects, recovered exhibits as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja, for further investigations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...