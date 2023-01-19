Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Police gun down 3 bandits in bloody Imo shootout

News

The police have shot dead three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) in a gun duel in a foiled attack on Agwa Police station in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

However, the hoodlums succeeded in burning down Agwa Central Vigilante Group in the same council area.

The incident, which occurred at about 11.30om, caused panic among the residents as police engaged the hoodlums in fierce shootout while the hoodlums were trying to attack the police station after they had burnt down Agwa Central Vigilante office.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam said quick response to a distress call prevented the hoodlums from burning the police station but three of the gangsters were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

“Sequel to the command’s determination to curb the menace of terrorism in the state, today 18/01/2023 at about 1130hrs, in response to a distress call that, hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group, burning down their office and are proceeding to attack and set ablaze Agwa Police Station both in Oguta LGA of Imo State, the combatant Command’s Tactical Teams swiftly mobilized to the area.

“Having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically manoeuvred their way into the station joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the process three of the hoodlums were neutralized while others scampered for safety into the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gunshot wounds, abandoning three of their operational vehicles.”

He said the operatives on combing the bush, discovered the following Items: two Pump Action guns, two Double Barrel guns, 24 rounds or live ammunition, 12 expended cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device, three operational vehicles – one green coloured Lexus 470GL, one black coloured Toyota Highlander, one Oxblood coloured mini bus, two motorcycles, one iron box, one travelling bag and assorted charms.

He said efforts were been made to arrest the fleeing members of the terrorist group, while the corpses have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.

Latest

Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
Sports

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

0
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
Sports

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

0
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6...
Celebrity

Zainab Balogun Launches Production Company, ZABA Productions

0
Zainab Balogun is all gas no brakes and has started off the year with a new business and creative venture.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Moshood Balogun, Olubadan of Ibadan. Abubakar, who is...
Read more

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

Emmanuel Offor -
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru has vowed to reverse the policies of the state government...
Read more

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

Emmanuel Offor -
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed on Wednesday at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. During the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: