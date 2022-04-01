Police foil heavy attack by IPOB/ESN in Imo

The Police Command in Imo State on Friday successfully repelled a deadly attack by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN), who attacked the Mbieri Police Division.

The Police disclosed that the incident happened on Friday morning when a group of gunmen attacked the station with explosive devices.

Mr Maman Giwa, the acting Police Commissioner in Imo, disclosed this in a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam.

Giwa said there was minimal damage to the police facility, while no casualty was recorded.

He said ever-ready officers repelled the bandits and forced them to retreat.

The statement read in part, “Today April 1, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network, its militia wing attempted attack on Mbieri Police Station but were repelled following stiff resistance from the police operatives attached to the division.

“The hoodlums who threw Improvised Explosive Devices into the station and shot sporadically were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the combat-ready police operatives, forcing them to retreat in panic, escaping in their vehicles.

“For the prompt response of the gallant police operatives, only minimal damage was done to parked unserviceable vehicles and some windows due to the effect of the explosive.”

Giwa added that no life was lost or injury sustained by the operatives, and no arms/ammunition were carted away.”

He said an investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

