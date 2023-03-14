Police declare Bauchi Rep wanted, place N1m bounty on him

Yakubu Shehu, a member of the House of Representatives, has been declared wanted by Bauchi State Police Command.

The police also placed a bounty of N1m on the lawmaker representing the Bauchi federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

According to the police, Yakubu is wanted over a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

Bauchi Police Spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil released a special police gazette bulletin declaring him wanted on Tuesday.

“The police are seeking anyone with valid information that will lead to his arrest for interrogation and arraignment on criminal charges,” the bulletin reads.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact 08151849417 or report at any nearest police station.”

The Police called on anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the authorities.

The Lawmaker was elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

