Police confirm attack on Benue community as casualty figure hits 30

Suspected armed herdsman in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly killed about thirty persons in two communities of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack to journalist in a brief statement.

Mr Anene however did not give intricate details regarding the attack, neither was there a confirmation of the death toll.

“Information about the attack was received and more officers sent to assist Okpokwu Division in managing this, I am yet to receive details,” the spokesperson’s statement partly read.

However contrary to the police statement, the Federal Lawmaker representing Ado, Ogbadibu and Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Mr Francis Agbo Otta, in a statement issued on Sunday said thirty persons were killed in the attack on Igama Community of Ojigo Ward.

“Growing up in Utonkon District of Ado LGA, I knew Igama in Ojigo Ward of Okpokwu LGA as one of the most peaceful communities in Benue South until recently when terrorists turned it to a cesspool of blood,” the lawmaker bemoaned the situation.

“I therefore condemn the killing of 30 innocent people, and still counting… I have contacted security agents who have responded appropriately,” the lawmaker disclosed.

