Police chief beats up female officer

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has ordered an investigation into an allegation that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Oluseyi Okenla, physically assaulted Sgt. Helen Onoja for no justifiable reasons.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

“The Commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation into the story making the rounds on social media and blogs of this physical assault.

“The investigation will held establish the facts surrounding the allegations and apportioning appropriate disciplinary sanctions on whoever is found culpable,” Ndukwe said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner had reassured the general public that no stone would be left unturned in getting to the root of the matter and meting out appropriate sanctions.

He noted that the Nigeria Police remained a regimented and disciplined agency that would stop at nothing to subject its personnel (male or female, or of senior or junior rank) to extant disciplinary codes, processes and punishments whenever they erred.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner had enjoined the general public to avoid creating or peddling skewed narratives over the incident as alleged.

“The command is urging all and sundry to count on the command to activate the investigative and internal disciplinary mechanisms of the Nigeria Police to ensure that justice prevails,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...