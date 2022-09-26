Police Check on Pop Star Aaron Carter After Fans Suspect He Was Doing Drugs on Instagram Live

Police visited singer Aaron Carter after he appeared to be doing drugs during an Instagram Live session.

TMZ reports that police said they received a call Tuesday evening about the singer “possibly overdosing on social media.” Carter had hopped on Instagram Live to chat with followers, and during the conversation, the screen went black and fans assumed it sounded like he was huffing air duster, as they could hear spraying and inhaling in the background.

When the police showed up, he was asleep. There were no drugs at the scene, and police confirmed there was no type of suicide attempt either.

Aaron subsequently claimed it was all in good fun, referring to himself “the troll hunter” while spraying what appeared to be an air freshener. “I’m tired of people coming after me so I trolled everybody,” he told TMZ.

See the video that casued all the drama:

What is Aaron Carter doing in this livestream???? pic.twitter.com/tuCGdYipiz — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 24, 2022

