Police axe officer for praising cult group in viral video

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the demotion of Corporal Isaac Mathew to the rank of Constable.

Mathew, attached to Ebonyi State Police Command, was seen in a viral TikTok video on May 7, 2022, singing, dancing and brandishing an AK47 rifle in praise of a secret confraternity.

A statement on Sunday by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi announced his sanction.

He said the decision followed an Orderly Room Trial which recommended punishment for discreditable conduct, promoting secret cults and violation of the police Social Media Policy (SMP).

The spokesman said the Force is looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public.

“Decisions reached at the end of such trials will be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system”, he noted.

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has advised all officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline and the ideals of the force.

