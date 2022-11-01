Police Arrest Nanny, Cook, Others Over Ifeanyi Adeleke’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested at least nine of Davido’s domestic staff members in relation to the tragic death of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The command confirmed that all members of the singer’s domestic staff are currently in police custody.

This comes after news that the boy died following a drowning accident on Monday, October 31, at Davido’s Banana Island home, while under the watch of his nanny and others.

It was gathered that both Davido and chef Chioma were on a trip, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this to DAILY POST.

He said, “Domestic staff at Davido’a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest”.

According to a source, mother of the boy Chioma is broken. David is in tears.

They are both currently at his Davido’s father’s house in Lekki and nobody from 30BG is allowed there. Plans for the singer’s 30th birthday have also been put on hold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...