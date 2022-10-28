Police arrest man with over 100 PVCs in Sokoto

The police authorities in Sokoto State have arrested a man in possession of over 100 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), four months before the commencement of the 2023 general elections.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammed Ussaini Gumel, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Sokoto.

Although the police authorities are yet to trace the actual owners of the PVCs, Gumel said it is believed that the owners of the PVCs are not residents of Sabon Birnin alone where the suspect was arrested.

He called on members of the public especially those with cases of missing PVCs to visit the command headquarters where copies of the cards will be displayed for owners to identify and reclaim them.

According to the CP, the prosecution of the suspect will be facilitated by the proofs and testimonies of owners who show up at the command headquarters to claim their PVCs.

