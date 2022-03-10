Police arrest ‘mad man’ for disguising as nurse at Lagos hospital

The man who was arrested dressed in nursing uniform at the Maternal and Child Hospital in the Gbaja area of Surulere has been identified as 26-year-old Olamilekan Adeoye

A video of him circulating earlier in the day showed the suspect being escorted out of the building by workers and a policeman.

One of the workers at the hospital told channels Television that the suspect gained entrance into the second floor of the health facility which occupies, maternity ward, pregnant mothers, and babies.

He said: “He came in and pounce on food and beverage s for patients before he was noticed and arrested”.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident, stating that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect is mentally unstable.

Ajisebutu explained that the suspect was referred to the police hospital and has now been transferred to the psychiatric hospital, Yaba for further investigation.

He added that the parents of the suspect who lives in the Fadeyi area of Lagos have also been contacted and that they confirmed that the suspect is not in a stable mental state.

Ajisebutu concluded that investigation is on to ascertain the mental status of the suspect.

