Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Police arrest 30 suspects in Ogun over fuel, Naira scarcity riots

News

Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State after a violent protest that rocked the town early on Monday over scarcity of fuel and the new naira notes.

Banks and business premises were attacked and set ablaze, cars looted and burnt, as shops were forced to remain under lock and key.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, who led his men and soldiers to the scene, 30 suspects have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

Residents claim the violence started around 5:30 am while law-abiding citizens were still sleeping.

Most affected was Oba Erinwole Road where about seven branches of commercial banks were attacked and ATM machines vandalised and looted, leaving the Sagamu neighbourhood as a shadow of itself.

Hoodlums also broke the wall of a bank’s branch in an attempt to gain access into the banking hall and the strong room.

It took the intervention of a combined team of the police led by the Commissioner of Police and men of the Nigerian Army to put the violent protests in checks from escalating.

In the wake of the violent protest which disrupted the otherwise peaceful town, 30 suspects were said to have been arrested inside one of the banks.

Mba warned against violent protests, an action he said would compound the already fragile situation in the country.

Though relative normalcy has been restored, men and officers of the command have since been deployed to strategic locations in the area to ensure law and order prevails.

Latest

Politics

Ogun residents receive old 1000 Notes in envelopes days to election

0
Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced...
Politics

Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has...
Politics

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

0
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he...
News

Putin dead wrong on Ukraine – Biden

0
The US will back Ukraine in its fight against...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Ogun residents receive old 1000 Notes in envelopes days to election

0
Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced...
Politics

Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has...
Politics

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

0
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he...
News

Putin dead wrong on Ukraine – Biden

0
The US will back Ukraine in its fight against...
News

Many trapped under rubble in latest Turkey Quake

0
Rescuers are once again searching for people trapped under...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ogun residents receive old 1000 Notes in envelopes days to election

Emmanuel Offor -
Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced that old 500 and 1000 naira notes are still tenable, some residents of the state...
Read more

Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has said the Governors of Rivers and Abia states, Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu respectively, will...
Read more

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

Emmanuel Offor -
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition in the National Assembly elections this Saturday, if...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: