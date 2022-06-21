Police alerts on new fraud strategy, warns public

“Series of petitions have been written to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of the Command, AIG Adeleke Adeyinka, that fraudsters now sought businessmen and women who advertise their goods through various social media platforms

“They also sought potential buyers of such goods.

“The criminals will contact dealers, who advertise such goods on social media platforms, and act like genuine buyers while they order goods in large quantities.

“They also act like genuine dealers to their prospective victims and give about three percent to five percent discount in order to entice their prospective victims.

“Upon indication of interest, the prospective buyer will be lured into making payment.

“Having made payment, the fraudsters will then give instruction to the dealer on the other hand to load the quantity of well requested by the victim with the pretext that payment will be made and confirmed on delivery before offloading of the goods.”

Idris-Adamu said that when the goods arrived, the fraudster would no longer be reachable.

“When it has been confirmed that goods have arrived at the destination, the fraudster then goes incommunicado.

“The driver will be the one having issues with the victim who already made payment and has been expecting delivery of goods paid for.

“This is always done mostly on Fridays to prevent any kind of banking system retrieval.

“Based on the above, the Command is sending this to the general public as awareness; so, no one will fall victim to the antics of fraudsters who pretend as business clients,”

Idris-Adamu passed a very strict warning to all criminal-minded groups or individuals to relocate from the zone as they would not find it easy operating within the Zonal Command.