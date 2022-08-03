Police AIG shot on way to meeting with IGP, orderly killed

Some unidentified gunmen believed to be bandits operating in the Lame/Burra forest in Bauchi State on Tuesday attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Audu Madaki injuring him and killing one of his Police guards.

Reports have it that the convoy which was on its way out of Bauchi was attacked by the terrorist group in the Barde Zangidi area in Toro LGA of Bauchi State at about 2.30 pm.

A reliable source at the Zone 12 headquarters in Bauchi said AIG Audu Madaki was shot at and injured during the attack while his orderly was shot dead.

AIG Audu Madaki was on his way to Abuja for a meeting of police chiefs nationwide summoned by IGP Usman Baba Alkali as part of efforts to stem the frightening tide of insecurity in the country.

The AIG is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja while security has been beefed up around the Zone just as another source revealed that armed Police personnel have been drafted to the area to comb the bush in order to fish out the terrorists.

