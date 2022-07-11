Monday, July 11, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Pogba among highest earners in Serie A

New Juventus signing, Paul Pogba, is among the top earners in the Italian Serie A.

Pogba, 29, officially joined Juventus on Monday on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United expired this summer.

The France World Cup winner re-joined Juventus after a six-year stint at Manchester United.

According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Pogba will earn £6.3 million a year, placing him fifth on the Serie A top earners list.

The midfielder is level with Romelu Lukaku, who re-signed for Inter Milan this summer on loan following an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea.

However, Pogba and Lukaku trail Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot (£7.6m), Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez (£8.4m) and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt (£10.1m).

Below Pogba and Lukaku is Juventus duo, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

However, Juventus star Aaron Ramsey finds himself inside the top-ten earners.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who was on loan at Rangers last season, picks up £5.8m-a-year.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (£5.2m) and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly (£5m) make up the rest of the top ten.

