Plot uncovered to rig 2023 Elections

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) claimed it had uncovered plot by some politicians to undermine the 2023 general elections.

CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press briefing in Abuja, said the plot included an alleged plan to compromise voter register and pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to dump Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS) for the polls.

He alleged there was a surreptitious suit before the Federal High Court, in Owerri to stop the use of BVAS.

The CUPP spokesman added that the opposition also uncovered cases of fake voter registration by some politicians during the just-concluded Continuous Voter Registration ( CVR).

He explained that those concerned allegedly conducted their own CVR, using computer generated photos, noting that “they had access into the system and these fake registration have all passed through successfully into the data base.

“First, we commend the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the commission for the bold step of internal cleansing of the voter register, which they have commenced using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

“However, we state that the discovery we have made goes beyond the case of double registration. It is a case of monumental compromise of the national voter’s register. We, hereby, call on INEC to reassure Nigerians that the elections have not already been determined. We demand that the commission makes categorical commitments towards the protection of the sanctity of the ballot and restore the confidence of the Nigerian people in the electoral process.”

Similarly, the opposition spokesman called on Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) as well as local and international observers to rise in the defence of democracy in the country. He noted that the success of any of the plot would erode the integrity of the electoral process and deny Nigerians the right to freely choose their leaders.

