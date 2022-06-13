Play on Emir Sanusi to hit theatres in August

A play, “Emir Sanusi – Truth in Clay”, produced by Duke of Shomolu Productions, is to be staged in Lagos and Abuja in August, according to a statement by the producers.

Mr Joseph Edgar, Executive Chairman of Duke of Shomolu Productions, signed the statement Monday.

It said that the play would depict the lives, drama and intrigues surrounding the dethronement of both Emir Sanusi I and his grandson, Emir Sanusi II, leaning heavily on the eye witness account of the Dogarai (place guards), who served both Emirs.

“The Play will excitedly work very assiduously through the very colorful traditions and culture of the Fulani and other people of Northern Nigeria, in its bid to foster an equivocal retelling of a very compelling story.

“Through some of the most enigmatic storytelling, the play will explosively carry audiences through a voyage of rediscovery, taking them through the sacrifices made by both subjects as they waltzed through a market of misunderstanding leading up to what seemed like a predestined and epocal climax,” the statement explained.

It said that the National Troupe of Nigeria had already endorsed the production and would also be partnering in its execution.

According to Edgar, the former Emir has confirmed his readiness to attend both performances to be held in both cities.

He said that the play would make history as the first co-locational play in Nigeria, if not Africa, utilising different casts in both locations.

The chairman added that the play would be directed by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, generally regarded as an institutional pillar of Nigerian theatre.

Yerima also wrote and directed Duke of Shomolu’s “Aremu”, a play that depicted the life of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The statement added that Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre in Lagos, and the Musa Yardua Centre in Abuja, would host the play.

It further stated that the firm would be running a theatre festival in December where it would stage four plays – Ufok Ibaan, Our Duke Has Gone Mad, Awo o and Ogiame Erejuwa II.

