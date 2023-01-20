Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Plateau Traditional Ruler abducted

News

Yet to be identified gunmen have abducted a First class traditional ruler in Plateau State, the Agwom Izere His Royal Highness Dr. Isaac Azi Wakili.

He was kidnapped at his Palace in the Angware area of Jos East Local Government.

Sources close to the Palace in Angware indicated that the assailants stormed the palace at about 3 am on Friday shooting sporadically and engaged the security personnel attached to the palace.

Two security officers sustained varied degrees of injury even as the gunmen overwhelmed them and took away the paramount ruler.

The Public Relations officer of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler as well as the injury of the police officers.

DSP Alabo noted that a tactical team has been deployed to Izere land in a bid to rescue the kidnapped monarch.

Latest

News

Gov Abiodun mourns passing of first Nigerian Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Ogunlesi

0
The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the...
Politics

Court vacates order on forfeiture of Ekweremadu’s 40 properties

0
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja...
News

Herdsmen gun down eight near Benue IDP Camp

0
Suspected armed herdsmen have again attacked the community opposite...
Politics

Buhari to visit Lagos for Project Commissioning

0
President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Lagos State on Monday...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Gov Abiodun mourns passing of first Nigerian Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Ogunlesi

0
The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the...
Politics

Court vacates order on forfeiture of Ekweremadu’s 40 properties

0
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja...
News

Herdsmen gun down eight near Benue IDP Camp

0
Suspected armed herdsmen have again attacked the community opposite...
Politics

Buhari to visit Lagos for Project Commissioning

0
President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Lagos State on Monday...
Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gov Abiodun mourns passing of first Nigerian Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Ogunlesi

Emmanuel Offor -
The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the passing of the first Nigerian Professor of Medicine, Emeritus Professor Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi. The Emeritus Professor...
Read more

Court vacates order on forfeiture of Ekweremadu’s 40 properties

Emmanuel Offor -
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has vacated an interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties granted against the former Deputy Senate...
Read more

Herdsmen gun down eight near Benue IDP Camp

Emmanuel Offor -
Suspected armed herdsmen have again attacked the community opposite the Abagana Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp in Makurdi, killing eight people. It was gathered that...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: