Plateau Speaker escapes kidnap attempt

The timely intervention by operatives of the Plateau State Police Command on Friday night prevented suspected kidnappers from abducting the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, the incident occurred on the Speaker’s arrival at his residence in Federal Low-Cost Area of Jos South Local Government Area (LGA).

Sanda was said to have been accosted by three gunmen who attempted to forcefully gain entrance into the house, but they were prevented by security personnel on duty.

The PPRO stated that the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his men who joined forces with the security personnel on guard repelled the assailants.

He added that the command is making concerted efforts to track down the fleeing suspects and have them arrested.

