Pique flaunts new girlfriend months after separation from Shakira

Few months after separating from Colombian music superstar, Shakira, former Spain defender, Gerard Pique put on a cosy display with his new girlfriend Clara Chia as they went out for a romantic dinner at a Japanese restaurant in his native Spain.

The Retired footballer, 35, was seen holding hands with the PR student, 23, as they stood and chatted outside the eatery following their meal.

Gerard’s outing with his new love comes after he and ex Shakira reached a custody agreement over their sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, following their split earlier this year.

For the outing, Gerard rocked a plain white T-shirt which he teamed with dark jeans and black and white trainers, while Clara slipped into a black trouser suit and off-white loafers.

Pique and Shakira had said in their joint statement: ‘We wish to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the wellfare of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure.

‘Our sole objective is to provide them with the upmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected.’

Their statement continued: ‘We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and calm environment.’

It was signed: ‘Shakira and Gerard.’

Gerard, who retired from football over the weekend, is said to have given his blessing to his former partner’s move to Miami in the New Year with their two sons to avoid a lengthy legal battle.

