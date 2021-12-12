A Pilot Captures Footage of Suspected UFOs Over Pacific Ocean: WATCH

A pilot captured footage of an alleged UFOs sighting and it has now gone viral.

From the clip shared captured by a pilot who was flying over the South China Sea at an altitude of 39,000 feet, we can see three sets of mysterious light formations moving through the clouds near Hong Kong before quickly disappearing.

“I don’t know what that is. That is some weird shit,” a person is heard saying in the video before the lights seemingly vanish one by one. “Gone.”

The lights clearly were not from any known aircraft, but some people have claimed that they could reflections from the cockpit glass or military flares.

See the video:

