Piers Morgan’s Twitter Has Been Hacked; Account Tweets Insults at the Late Queen & More

Folks noticed yesterday that Piers Morgan’s Twitter got hacked after the account began tweeting x-rated content and insults.

Some of the insults included slurs against the late Queen Elizabeth II and singer Ed Sheeran. When his followers called Twitter’s attention to the hack, the person behind it changed the name a number of times.

One tweet that was sent out said: “f*** the queen.” While another called Ed Sheehan a ‘ginger p***k.”

The hacker appears to have been kicked off the platform as at press time.

See some of the tweets:

I have a feeling Piers Morgan has been hacked.

(By a 12-year-old.) pic.twitter.com/3pcqdO3F2l — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) December 27, 2022

Piers Morgan hacked this morning. Twitter being very slow in taking it down. pic.twitter.com/TlzoT82beP — Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) December 27, 2022

