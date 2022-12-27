Search
Piers Morgan’s Twitter Has Been Hacked; Account Tweets Insults at the Late Queen & More

Folks noticed yesterday that Piers Morgan’s Twitter got hacked after the account began tweeting x-rated content and insults.

Some of the insults included slurs against the late Queen Elizabeth II and singer Ed Sheeran. When his followers called Twitter’s attention to the hack, the person behind it changed the name a number of times.

One tweet that was sent out said: “f*** the queen.” While another called Ed Sheehan a ‘ginger p***k.”

The hacker appears to have been kicked off the platform as at press time.

See some of the tweets:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Rep Dismisses The Sun Apology as “PR Stunt”

ADANNE -
A rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said that The Sun‘s apology over a removed column from Jeremy Clarkson is nothing more than...
Read more

Hugh Jackman Says His Character and Ryan Reynolds’ Will ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’

ADANNE -
Hugh Jackman has given fans hints on what to expect with his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close,...
Read more

Kim Kardashian Addresses the Balenciaga Controversy, Relationship With Kanye West

ADANNE -
Kim Kardashian has finally granted an interview in which she talked about the Balenciaga controversy and her relationship with Kanye West. Recall that the reality...
Read more

