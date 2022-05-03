Piers Morgan Mocks Meghan Markle Over Netflix’s Cancellation of Animated Series

Piers Morgan does not care for being mature and has once again descended to the depths of pettiness where it concerns Meghan Markle.

The TV personality who never fails to seize an opportunity to cast aspersions at the Duchess of Sussex once again took to Twitter to shade her.

Following the unfortunate news that Netflix has cancelled the development of Pearl, an animated series created by Meghan Markle, in order to cut cost, Morgan felt the need to respond.

He posted a link to the news and tweeted,

“Oh no! I do hope nobody rang the boss of Netflix to demand they fire her…”

The series is one of many projects being dropped after Netflix revealed last month a sharp fall in subscribers, wiping over a whopping $50 billion off the company’s market value. It warned millions more are set to quit the service.

