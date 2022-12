While Meek Mill is out there in Ghana having the time of his life, he has had one of the not-so-pleasant experiences possible.

The rapper who is in town for the Afrochella festival, has revealed that his phone was stolen while out and about and enjoined whoever has it to return it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Meek Mill said; “They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH…. Bring that jawn back if you got it!!!”

