Phyno and Olamide are set to drop a new banger that will rule the airways once it’s released.

The Igbo indigenous rapper, Phyno made the announcement via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, January 23.

He noted that himself and Olamide are set to drop a new collaboration, ‘Ojemba’ which will be out on Friday, January 27.

“OJEMBAA FT @Olamide OUT on Friday 27th Jan!!!” He tweeted.

OJEMBA FT @Olamide OUT on Friday 27th Jan !!! 🖤 — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) January 23, 2023

