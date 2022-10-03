Phyna Shares Heartwarming Note of Thanks to Family, Friends, and Fans After Her Historic Win

Last night, Phyna became the second woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, after Mercy Eke who won it in 2019.

Celebrating this feat, the reality TV star took to her social media to post a note of thanks to her family, friends, and fans, who stood by her through the journey and contributed to her winning.

“Thank you to all my beautiful fans, thank you everyone who saw me and believed in me to make me win,” she said on her Instagram. “Thank you everyone who did everything to vote for me, I’m so grateful.”

She continued, “I was inside and I didn’t know anything but you fought for me, you had my back when I thought I had nobody but myself, you gave me a chance when I was so unsure if I’ll be saved or even loved. Thank you so much.”

She said a lot more.

See her post:

