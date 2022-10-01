Saturday, October 1, 2022
Photos: UK’s Royal Mint Unveils Coin Portrait of King Charles III

Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the official effigy of King Charles III that will appear on coins following his accession to the throne.

The effigy, the work of British sculptor Martin Jennings which was personally approved by the new king, was revealed on Friday, September 30.

The first coins bearing the king’s portrait will be a special £5 coin and a 50 pence coin commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jennings said his portrait was sculpted from a photograph of King Charles.

He said, “It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come.” See the pictures below.

 

