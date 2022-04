Tim Godfrey and his fiancée, Erica Trina have tied the knot.

The gospel music minister and his lady love hosted family and close friends over the weekend at their beautiful ceremony.

The “Narakele” singer who announced his engagement back in February was a handsome groom and his Mrs a beautiful bride in her spaghetti strap wedding dress with a long train.

Check out some of the highlights from their wedding ceremony.

