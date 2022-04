Stephanie Linus and her husband have clocked a decade in their marriage.

The actress and mother of one took to social media to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary with Linus Idahosa.

Stephanie shared a couple of photos from their 2012 wedding ceremony in France, noting that their fire for each other continues to burn despite the years.

“….10 yeas on and out fire continues to burn! #OurWeddingAnniversary,” she captioned her post.

