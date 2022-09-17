Saturday, September 17, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Photos: See What the Stars Wore to the Ojuju Ball, Premiere of Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’ Film

The premiere of Jade Osiberu’s latest cinematic offering, “Brotherhood” saw the stars come out on Friday night.

The Ojuju ball which held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium stars came out on Friday, saw fashion hit very high notes and some lows as movie stars and celebrities, strut their  stuff on the red carpet.

In keeping with the the theme of the premiere, stars like Tobi Bakre, Bisola Aiyeola, Priscilla Ojo, Ifu Enada and many more graced the red carpet in MET Gala worthy outfits for the nights. See what the stars wore below.



