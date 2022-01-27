Photos: Sculpture of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gigi Places at Site of Helicopter Crash

A statue of legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant and his daughter , Gigi has been placed on the site of the helicopter crash that claimed their lives and those of others.

The sculpture was placed at the site in Calabasas, California in Wednesday, January 26, which marked the second anniversary of their tragic deaths and seven others.

The statue was created by sculptor Dan Medina and showed Kobe, in his Lakers uniform and with his arm around Gianna, who is also wearing a uniform while holding a basketball by her side.

