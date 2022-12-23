Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Photos: Rapper Vector Ties the Knot with Long-term Partner and Baby Mama

Celebrity

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun aka Vector that Viper has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend and baby mama, Yinka Coker.

The rapper and his beau held a super private and intimate ceremony to celebrate their civil union with only a few guests in attendance.

Pictures from the ceremony has hit the internet and sees the new couple dressed very simply for the occasion.; Vector in a white shirt and black pants and Yinka in a simple white sleeveless dress.

The couple share a 2-year-old daughter, Iyioluwadamilola, who was also in attendance at the ceremony.

Latest

Celebrity

Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Breaks Silence Over His Public Apology to First Wife, May

0
Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Celebrity

Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

0
Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Celebrity

Iceprince Billed to Perform in South Korea in January

0
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
Lifestyle

Asake: License for O2 Academy, Brixton Under Review Following Deaths Resulting from Concert

0
The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake's concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Breaks Silence Over His Public Apology to First Wife, May

0
Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Celebrity

Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

0
Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Celebrity

Iceprince Billed to Perform in South Korea in January

0
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
Lifestyle

Asake: License for O2 Academy, Brixton Under Review Following Deaths Resulting from Concert

0
The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake's concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.
Celebrity

Kemi Adetiba Reveals A Third Wedding Ceremony is Happening Soon

0
Kemi Adetiba is taking the popular saying, 'third time is the charm' to heart as she is set to wed the love of her life, OscarHeman-Ackah one more time.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Breaks Silence Over His Public Apology to First Wife, May

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Read more

Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Read more

Iceprince Billed to Perform in South Korea in January

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: