Photos: Rapper Vector Ties the Knot with Long-term Partner and Baby Mama

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun aka Vector that Viper has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend and baby mama, Yinka Coker.

The rapper and his beau held a super private and intimate ceremony to celebrate their civil union with only a few guests in attendance.

Pictures from the ceremony has hit the internet and sees the new couple dressed very simply for the occasion.; Vector in a white shirt and black pants and Yinka in a simple white sleeveless dress.

The couple share a 2-year-old daughter, Iyioluwadamilola, who was also in attendance at the ceremony.

