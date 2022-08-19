Photos: Producers of Africa Magic’s ‘The Johnsons’ Hold Night of Tributes for Ada Ameh

Producers of the Africa Magic hit TV show, The Johnsons, gathered together to honour one of their own, the late Ada Ameh on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The cast and crew held an event at Freedom Park, Lagos, to pay tributes to the late actress who was one of the show’s main character and played the role of Emuakpor Johnson in the comedic series.

The cast and crew of The Johnsons, as well as other industry colleagues, were dressed in black outfits for the tribute event, honouring the late actress. See photos below.

