The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has brought a new queen into the palace, months after his estranged wife Olori Naomi Silekunola revealed she was quitting the marriage.

The first class Yoruba monarch welcomed the his new bride, Mariam to the palace in a ceremony which held on Tuesday, September 6.

Photos from the marital rites which held were shared by the palace spokesperson, Moses Olafare, on Wednesday on his Facebook page. See them below.

