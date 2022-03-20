Photos of Obiano in detention leak

A 12-second video of former Anambra governor Willie Obiano, while in EFCC detention has emerged in the social media.

In the video, the embattled former governor is seen sipping water from a bottle as he discusses with an unidentified person.

One report claimed the video was released by the EFCC and chastised the agency for disrespecting the former governor.

The EFCC confirmed on Saturday that it was holding and interrogating the former governor, who was arrested on Thursday at the Lagos airport, on his way to Texas, United States.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFFC, said Obiano was brought to Abuja on Friday morning.

Uwujaren further clarified that he was not aware of the arrest of the wife of the former governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, as also being speculated in the media.

