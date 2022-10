Idowu Philips aka Mama Rainbow is grateful for the gift of life as she clocks another milestone.

The veteran Nollywood actress celebrated her 80th birthday on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mama Rainbow shared several photo to mark the the day as she expressed gratitude to God for keep her and offered prayers for her desires in her new year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...