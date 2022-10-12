Photos: Mo Abudu, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Teni the Entertainer, Ezra Olubi, Others Bag National Honour

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, conferred national honours on 437 persons in the nation’s capital of Abuja.

Teni the Entertainer, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Ezra Olubi, Iyin Aboyeji, Amina Mohammed, Mo Abudu, were among those conferred with honour.

Teni was conferred with the honour of Member of the Order of The Niger MON, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Secretary General who bagged Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON, media mogul Mo Abudu who was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger OON honor. See some photos from the event.

