Photos: Miss England Finalist Goes Makeup Free for Pageant

Melissa Raouf made history on Saturday, August 27, at the Miss England Pageant for being the first ever contestant to go make up free in the 94-yesr history of the pageant.

The finalist decided to appear barefaced in a bid to promote inner beauty and challenge beauty ideals perpetuated on social media, Independent UK, reports.

Speaking on her decision, Raouf said,

“It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so. If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes every individual unique.”

“I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that’s why I decided to compete with no make-up.

“I still feel confident in myself, with makeup I’m all concealed. This is who I am, I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is,” she added.

The organiser of Miss England, Angie Beasley, introduced a makeup-free modelling round to the completion in 2019 but say it is the first time anyone has chosen to compete without makeup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...