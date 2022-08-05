Friday, August 5, 2022
Photos: Mercy Chinwo and Fiancé Pastor Blessed Tie the Knot

Congratulations to Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed as the duo are legally hitched.

The gospel singer and her clergyman beau made things official on Thursday, August 4 at the Ministry of Interior, Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mercy posted several photos fron the ceremony via her Instagram page and captioned them, “Legally hitched. To God be the Glory. Great things He has done. Forever to go with you sweet @officialbleased. She so revealed the couple’s wedding hashtag, #MercyisBlessed22.

Congratulations to them!

 

