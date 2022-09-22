Photos: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Son Makes Appearance on Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’

Khloé Kardashian and TristanThompson’s baby boy made an adorable appearance on the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star who welcomed the baby boy back in July via surrogate, documented her son’s birth on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian joined her sister, 38, in the hospital on Thursday’s episode, alongside her and Thompson’s surrogate.

“Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, squealed from behind the camera as he arrived, referencing Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter.

When the crying little one was placed in Khloé’s arms, she patted his back and stroked his head and then went on to FaceTime True, who requested to see her sibling.

“Hi, Snowy,” the toddler said before Khloé clarified that “his name is not Snowy.”

The Good American co-creator later hinted at her son’s name, telling Kris Jenner that the first letter of his moniker starts with a T.

“I’m so grateful,” Khloé gushed of her second child in a confessional. “It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” she continued, referencing Thompson cheating on her last year and conceiving a baby with Maralee Nichols.

The “Celebrity Apprentice” alum noted that she had been “feeling depressed and sad,” saying, “Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

Khloé shared her joy in “finally get[ting] to start the healing process and … start enjoying life with two kids.”

Khloé, for her part, noted that “he has lots of hair.”

Later in the episode, Thompson joined the mother-son pair in the hospital, which Khloé was initially “on the fence” about.

“Tristan wants to be here so I figured, why not,” she explained. “Let him come. He’ll never get this moment back.”

See adorable photos.

