Photos: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Sweet Honeymoon in Paris

What better place is there on earth for Jennifer Lopez and new husband, Ben Affleck to spend their honeymoon than in Paris?

The newly married couple who got a second chance at love, 20 years after, were spotted in the city of love, all loved up during their romantic honeymoon.

Clad in a summery print dress for Jennifer and a blue shirt and dark jeans for Ben, the couple were photographed as they kissed, held hands and strolled through the city.

One of the photos showed Ben Affleck turning the camera lens on his Mrs, while another saw them sitting on a bench with Ben hugging Jen tightly. See photos below.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke the internet on Sunday after it was revealed that the couple had eloped to Vegas to tie the proverbial knot on Saturday night.

