Photos: It’s Official, Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah Have Tied the Knot

Kemi Adetiba and her beau, Oscar Heman-Ackah have tied the knot!

The couple who got engaged back in January of this year made this legal and official on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Kemi and Oscar hosted family and a few friends to an intimate introduction and civil wedding ceremony.

The bride and astute filmmaker was a dressed in a green Toju Foyeh 2-piece creation for the ceremony and completed her look with a one-of-a-kind fascinator from Urezkulture which she stated paid tribute to her mum’s ‘gele tying’ style from the 80s.

Kemi’s brother, Remi Adetiba shared photos from the ceremony via his Instagram page.

Kemi also posted a few shots from the civil wedding, with a promise to be back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...