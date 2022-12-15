Photos: Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Buried in Lagos

Sammie Okposo has been laid to rest in an intimate burial ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

The late gospel singer who died on Friday, November 25 was buried with only family, relatives and close friends in attendance to witness the event.

Sammie Okposo who was 51 as at the time of his death, was buried at a private cemetery at Ikoyi after a Church service.

Dr Flourish Peters, the Lead Pastor at The L.O.G.I.C (Love Of God In Christ) Church and Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock ministered at the service. See photos below.

