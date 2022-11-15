Photos: Gisele Bündchen Photographed With New Man Following Divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen may have moved on from her divorce from Tom Brady as he was seen over the weekend with a new man.

The supermodel stepped out on a night out with a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente for a dinner date in Costa Rica.

The duo grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the 42-year-old model’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and Valente’s co-trainer Jordan.

Bündchen kept things simple with a cropped top and flowing black pants on the dinner date while Joaquim for his part, was all smiles in a gray shirt and shorts.

Brazilian gossip site Purepeople reported Wednesday that the pair are dating, however a source has denied the rumours of a romance are “completely false.

“Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” the insider said.

The source added that the duo’s relationship is “strictly platonic and professional.”

“Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are homeschooled,” the source added.

