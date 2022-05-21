Photos: Family and Friends Arrive Italy for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

It looks like the third time will indeed be the charm for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian who are trying the knot yet again.

Family and friends of the couple have arrive Portofino Italy for the lavish nuptials which is set to take place on Saturday, May 21.

The ceremony wil reportedly take place at the Costello Brown castle which the couple have rented out for their big day.

Recall that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got hitched in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning Monday, March 4, just after the Grammy awards. This was a spontaneous event and not legally binding as they did not have a Marriage license.

They also married again, this time with a license, on May 15 in Santa Barbara at a small courthouse ceremony for which both Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, were in attendance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...