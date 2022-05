Ebuka Obi-Uchendu decided to whet the appetite of Big Brother Naija fans with a sneak peak if what to expect during the reunion.

The host of Africa’s biggest reality TV show who already hailed the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ set as the best dressed housemates, shared some photos via his Instagram page.

Ebuka posted several photos with a note to set their reminders ahead of the reunion show which will begin airing from June 2, on Africa Magic stations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...