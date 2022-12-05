Photos: Daughter of Dunamis Senior Pastor, Deborah Enenche, Shows Off Fiancé

Deborah Enenche has revealed she will be getting married soon and finally showed off her fiancé.

The daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, took to her Facebook page to introduce her man, Sam.

The gospel artiste shared multiple pictures of herself and her fiancé dressed in matching white natives and also cowboy costumes and gave a brief introduction on her man.

Deborah said, “Meet Sam ☺️🥹🥰

Not short for Samuel. Just Sam.

“He is born again.He’s my age. He’s Idoma too. He studied Economics. He’s a successful entrepreneur. He is a brilliant man. He has such a pristine heart. Mostly importantly, He knows and loves my Abba.

“He’s the love I wished for. He’s the love I waited for. He’s the love my Abba promised me.”

