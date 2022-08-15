Photos: Burna Boy Reportedly Caught in Bed with New Woman

It looks like Burna Boy is recovering rather nicely from his breakup from ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don as he was reportedly caught in bed with a new woman.

The singer who dropped an ode to his heartbreak in his hit song, ‘Last Last’ off the ‘Love Damini’ album, was pictured getting cosy with UK musical artist Diamond the Body.

Burna Boy was allegedly spotted laying with her in bed in a recent ‘close friends’ snap on her page. Fans drew the conclusion by comparing the tattooed hand in the photo with Burna Boy’s hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...